Huobi Token (HT) Hits One Day Volume of $15.58 Million

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One Huobi Token coin can currently be purchased for $4.44 or 0.00022448 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi Token has a total market cap of $911.18 million and $15.58 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded down 1.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token Profile

Huobi Token’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 205,314,037 coins. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal. The official website for Huobi Token is www.huobi.pro. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

