Hush (HUSH) Price Down 2.2% This Week

Hush (HUSH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0506 or 0.00000265 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hush has a total market capitalization of $598,844.54 and $324.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hush has traded down 2.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hush alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.73 or 0.00307227 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00110384 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00073819 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00074105 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003535 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,838,370 coins. Hush’s official website is myhush.org. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hush Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.