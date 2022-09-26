Hypersign identity (HID) Price Down 8.3% This Week

Hypersign identity (HID) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. Hypersign identity has a total market capitalization of $41,668.25 and approximately $57,261.00 worth of Hypersign identity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hypersign identity has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. One Hypersign identity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0231 or 0.00000121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00011087 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071148 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10879328 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00135336 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $351.45 or 0.01836049 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005229 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005229 BTC.

About Hypersign identity

Hypersign identity’s genesis date was June 3rd, 2021. Hypersign identity’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,800,000 coins. The official website for Hypersign identity is hypersign.id. Hypersign identity’s official Twitter account is @hypersignchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hypersign is a decentralised identity and access management infrastructure for the enterprise. It leverages technologies such as public key infrastructure (PKI) and blockchain to provide passwordless authentication as well as authorization and verification services which integrate within minutes and is compatible with legacy IAM systems at an affordable price-point.Hypersign offers four main tools for any enterprise to rapidly deploy decentralized passwordless authentication solution with a low TCO [Total Cost of Ownership]:Hypersign Identity Wallet, Hypersign Studio, Hypersign SDK,”

