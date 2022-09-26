IGM Financial Inc. (IGIFF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.4352 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th.

IGM Financial Stock Down 4.0 %

IGM Financial stock opened at $25.62 on Monday. IGM Financial has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $41.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on IGIFF. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IGM Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

