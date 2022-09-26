Illuvium One Day Volume Reaches $11.34 Million (ILV)

Illuvium (ILV) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Illuvium coin can currently be bought for $57.89 or 0.00302212 BTC on popular exchanges. Illuvium has a market capitalization of $419.05 million and $11.34 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Illuvium has traded 17% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Illuvium

Illuvium was first traded on March 21st, 2021. Illuvium’s total supply is 7,238,740 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Illuvium’s official website is illuvium.io.

Buying and Selling Illuvium

According to CryptoCompare, “Illuvium is a decentralized, NFT collection and auto battler game built on the Ethereum network. Integrated with the hyper-scalable Immutable-X L2 solution, players of Illuvium gain access to zero gas fees for minting or exchanging of assets as well as sub-second transaction times, all with user-maintained custody.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Illuvium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Illuvium using one of the exchanges listed above.

