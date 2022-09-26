Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (IDIA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $356,131.00

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (IDIA) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. During the last seven days, Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has traded up 32.1% against the US dollar. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has a market cap of $35.47 million and $356,131.00 worth of Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001848 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ launch date was July 13th, 2021. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,000,000 coins. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ official Twitter account is @impossiblefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access

According to CryptoCompare, “Impossible Finance is a multi-chain incubator, launchpad, and swap platform which offers a robust product-first ecosystem designed to support top-tier blockchain projects to targeted user audiences. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

