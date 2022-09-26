Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on October 17th

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th.

Innergex Renewable Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at C$18.40 on Monday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of C$15.89 and a 1 year high of C$22.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 361.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of C$3.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -193.68.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$219.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$224.95 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

A number of research firms have issued reports on INE. Cormark lifted their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. TD Securities downgraded shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy to C$27.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$23.53.

(Get Rating)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.