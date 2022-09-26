Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on October 17th

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th.
Innergex Renewable Energy Trading Down 0.6 %
Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at C$18.40 on Monday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of C$15.89 and a 1 year high of C$22.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 361.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of C$3.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -193.68.
Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$219.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$224.95 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.
