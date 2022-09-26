Insider Buying: Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) Director Buys 13,217 Shares of Stock

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) Director Andrew David Siegel bought 13,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $38,329.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,265,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,636.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Andrew David Siegel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 15th, Andrew David Siegel bought 1,958 shares of Daktronics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.94 per share, with a total value of $5,756.52.

Daktronics Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DAKT traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.67. 181,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,121. Daktronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $120.24 million, a P/E ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Daktronics ( NASDAQ:DAKT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $171.92 million for the quarter. Daktronics had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 1.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Daktronics by 75.8% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 40,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 17,584 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Daktronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Daktronics by 36.8% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 648,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 174,482 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in Daktronics by 58.8% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 20,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,539 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Daktronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DAKT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Daktronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Daktronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Daktronics Company Profile

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor light emitting diodes (LED) video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

