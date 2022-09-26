Insider Buying: Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT) Senior Officer Acquires 500 Shares of Stock

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Rating) Senior Officer Michael Anthony Ramparas acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$67.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,759 shares in the company, valued at C$588,166.85.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$30.78 and a twelve month high of C$38.97.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a $0.258 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th.

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

