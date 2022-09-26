Insider Buying: Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Acquires C$57,250.00 in Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) Senior Officer Scott Robinson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$11.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$57,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 516,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,910,146.50.

Scott Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 12th, Scott Robinson sold 8,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.65, for a total value of C$93,200.00.

Shares of PEY stock opened at C$10.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.00. The stock has a market cap of C$1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.13. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 1 year low of C$8.44 and a 1 year high of C$17.13.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PEY shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.25 to C$19.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.71.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

