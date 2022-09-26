Insider Selling: Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Major Shareholder Sells 10,260.00 in Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) major shareholder Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.13, for a total value of 10,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 378,000 shares in the company, valued at 1,939,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kwok Hang Ng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 23rd, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.01, for a total value of 10,020.00.

On Monday, September 12th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 6.35, for a total value of 12,700.00.

On Thursday, September 8th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 6.12, for a total value of 12,240.00.

On Wednesday, August 31st, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 6.73, for a total value of 13,460.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 7.67, for a total value of 15,340.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 7.49, for a total value of 14,980.00.

On Friday, August 19th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 7.35, for a total value of 14,700.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 7.51, for a total value of 15,020.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 7.00, for a total value of 14,000.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 6.83, for a total value of 13,660.00.

Backblaze Stock Performance

Shares of Backblaze stock opened at 5.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $159.77 million and a PE ratio of -3.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 6.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of 7.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Backblaze, Inc. has a 12 month low of 4.81 and a 12 month high of 36.50.

Institutional Trading of Backblaze

Backblaze ( NASDAQ:BLZE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported -0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.30 by -0.07. Backblaze had a negative return on equity of 62.67% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLZE. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Backblaze during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Backblaze during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,374,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Backblaze by 12.1% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,150,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,277,000 after buying an additional 124,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Backblaze by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 8,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Backblaze during the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Backblaze Company Profile

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

