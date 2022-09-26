Insider Selling: KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) EVP Sells $1,010,672.70 in Stock

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,117.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLAC opened at $307.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $357.20 and its 200-day moving average is $343.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $282.83 and a 12-month high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.74%.

KLA declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in KLA during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in KLA by 61.4% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $381.00 to $358.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.16.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

