Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Sells 433 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $19,614.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,427.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 22nd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 454 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $21,002.04.

On Tuesday, June 28th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 920 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $35,889.20.

Natera Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Natera stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,137,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.46 and a 200 day moving average of $41.88. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $121.05.

Institutional Trading of Natera

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $198.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.67 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 95.97% and a negative net margin of 79.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.32) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Natera by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,472,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $193,955,000 after buying an additional 466,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Natera by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $120,828,000 after purchasing an additional 577,106 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Natera by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,050,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,679,000 after purchasing an additional 605,768 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in Natera by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,917,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,995,000 after purchasing an additional 55,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Natera by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,815,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $169,589,000 after purchasing an additional 456,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on NTRA. StockNews.com raised Natera to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Natera in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Natera from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Natera from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Natera to $95.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Natera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.67.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

