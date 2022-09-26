Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Sells 433 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRAGet Rating) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $19,614.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,427.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, July 22nd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 454 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $21,002.04.
  • On Tuesday, June 28th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 920 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $35,889.20.

Natera Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Natera stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,137,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.46 and a 200 day moving average of $41.88. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $121.05.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRAGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $198.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.67 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 95.97% and a negative net margin of 79.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.32) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Natera

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Natera by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,472,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $193,955,000 after buying an additional 466,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Natera by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $120,828,000 after purchasing an additional 577,106 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Natera by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,050,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,679,000 after purchasing an additional 605,768 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in Natera by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,917,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,995,000 after purchasing an additional 55,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Natera by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,815,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $169,589,000 after purchasing an additional 456,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on NTRA. StockNews.com raised Natera to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Natera in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Natera from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Natera from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Natera to $95.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Natera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.67.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

