INT (INT) Price Reaches $0.0030 on Major Exchanges

INT (INT) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 26th. INT has a total market cap of $1.46 million and $103,714.00 worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, INT has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005236 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,986.60 or 1.09825200 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005282 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00006646 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00058429 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010466 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005677 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00064602 BTC.

About INT

INT (CRYPTO:INT) is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 901,948,163 coins and its circulating supply is 486,577,385 coins. INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for INT is intchain.io. The Reddit community for INT is https://reddit.com/r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

INT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Node team aims to create a new generation of Internet of Things system to improve the interconnection within the whole network. The system will allow different types of devices to be connected to different parallel chains, meaning INT will work as a blockchain application platform which is object-oriented IoT. Furthermore, the INT team will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a reliable data source for all kinds of distributed IoT applications and industrial ecology with a secure and private infrastructure. Designed for easy integration with any IoT protocol, with a use case driven approach, innovative “double-chain” network architecture, an advanced decentralized P2P protocol, custom smart contract development and with integrated and optimized SDN, blockchain, and fog computing technologies that follow the “cycle progressive application” model. Internet Node token (INT) will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

