Intrinsic Value Partners LLC Has $983,000 Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Intrinsic Value Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group makes up approximately 1.3% of Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 80.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 9.0% during the second quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 63,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 14,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 957,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,451,000 after acquiring an additional 7,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 19.9% in the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 45,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on JEF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Jones bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,574.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $226,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas W. Jones bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.21 per share, with a total value of $1,248,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,574.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE JEF traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.41. 47,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.61 and its 200 day moving average is $31.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.39. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $25.88 and a one year high of $44.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 17.23%. Jefferies Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

