Intrinsic Value Partners LLC Invests $623,000 in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Intrinsic Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,929,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,418,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408,445 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,599,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,892,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,806 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,089,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,654,000 after acquiring an additional 66,301 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,986,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $923,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $690,223,000. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $91.89. 150,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,984,457. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.29. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.05 and a 1-year high of $139.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ICE. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.75.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,477 shares of company stock worth $8,736,314. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

