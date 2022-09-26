Intrinsic Value Partners LLC Makes New Investment in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Intrinsic Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ESAB. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,222,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB in the 1st quarter valued at $19,233,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,002,000. Evermore Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,368,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. 82.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ESAB alerts:

ESAB Stock Performance

Shares of ESAB traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.95. The stock had a trading volume of 6,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.66. ESAB Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $58.08.

ESAB Dividend Announcement

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $661.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ESAB Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ESAB in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of ESAB in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of ESAB from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

About ESAB

(Get Rating)

ESAB Corporation formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables, including electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.