Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $42.03

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $42.03 and last traded at $42.03, with a volume of 912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.67.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWV. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $12,660,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 35.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 870,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,988,000 after acquiring an additional 230,012 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,141,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,454,000. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 44.5% in the first quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 217,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,617,000 after acquiring an additional 66,867 shares during the period.

About Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

