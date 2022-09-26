Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 59,663 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 496,852 shares.The stock last traded at $14.84 and had previously closed at $14.95.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth $571,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 28.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 93,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 20,437 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 420.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 116,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 94,169 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 136.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 21,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Custos Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Custos Family Office LLC now owns 338,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,255,000 after buying an additional 25,018 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

