Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Shares Gap Up to $19.48

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.48, but opened at $19.96. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF shares last traded at $19.35, with a volume of 1,136 shares trading hands.
Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.84 and its 200-day moving average is $21.17.
Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF
Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile
PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.
