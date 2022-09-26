Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Shares Gap Up to $19.48

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.48, but opened at $19.96. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF shares last traded at $19.35, with a volume of 1,136 shares trading hands.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.84 and its 200-day moving average is $21.17.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEY. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 804,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,951,000 after buying an additional 10,464 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 11,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 178,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after buying an additional 5,287 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

