Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Lessened by South Shore Capital Advisors

South Shore Capital Advisors lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 1.3% of South Shore Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. South Shore Capital Advisors’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,500,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,719,312,000 after buying an additional 74,380 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,899,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146,789 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,987,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,808,003,000 after purchasing an additional 127,231 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,827,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,025,159,000 after purchasing an additional 164,952 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,399,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $870,057,000 after purchasing an additional 195,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $275.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,718,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,257,156. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.519 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

