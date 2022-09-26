Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Stock Position Lowered by Win Advisors Inc.

Win Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating) by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,594 shares during the quarter. Win Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.03. The company had a trading volume of 865 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,565. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.67 and its 200-day moving average is $75.43. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $82.68.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

