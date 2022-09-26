Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Stake Boosted by Win Advisors Inc.

Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 163.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF accounts for 0.7% of Win Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Win Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Price Performance

Shares of GSY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.43. 3,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,296. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a one year low of $49.42 and a one year high of $50.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.57 and a 200 day moving average of $49.66.

