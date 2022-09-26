Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 2,315 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 120% compared to the average volume of 1,051 put options.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.18. 33,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,902,390. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.80. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.15 and a 52 week high of $86.18.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,735.3% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 89,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,883,531,000 after buying an additional 84,770 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $13,978,000. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 74,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $44,665,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.