Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Downgraded to Market Perform at Cowen

Cowen downgraded shares of Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $22.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Iris Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.44.

Shares of IREN opened at $3.67 on Thursday. Iris Energy has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $28.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.05.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Iris Energy by 62,871.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Iris Energy by 3.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 262,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after buying an additional 9,852 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Iris Energy in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Iris Energy by 5.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 247,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 13,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Iris Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 652,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,221,000 after buying an additional 14,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Iris Energy Limited operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

