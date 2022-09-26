Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Downgraded to Market Perform at Cowen

Cowen downgraded shares of Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $22.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Iris Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.44.
Iris Energy Stock Performance
Shares of IREN opened at $3.67 on Thursday. Iris Energy has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $28.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.05.
About Iris Energy
Iris Energy Limited operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.
