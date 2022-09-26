Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Bought by Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the quarter. Iron Mountain comprises 0.9% of Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 961.5% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of IRM traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.77. 25,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,937,500. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.80. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.75. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $41.67 and a 1-year high of $58.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 196.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IRM shares. StockNews.com downgraded Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $60,547.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,177.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $60,547.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,177.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $307,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,497.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,175 shares of company stock worth $481,845. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

