iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SHY)

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 2,315 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 120% compared to the typical volume of 1,051 put options.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

SHY stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.18. The company had a trading volume of 33,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,902,390. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.15 and a 1 year high of $86.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.80.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,155,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,727,000 after buying an additional 1,559,146 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,878,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,826,000 after buying an additional 1,609,698 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,647,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,384 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,371,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,801,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,046 shares during the last quarter.

