iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SHY)

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 2,315 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 120% compared to the typical volume of 1,051 put options.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
SHY stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.18. The company had a trading volume of 33,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,902,390. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.15 and a 1 year high of $86.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.80.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
