iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $54.77

iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $54.77 and last traded at $54.77, with a volume of 3849 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.94.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMF. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 13,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 20,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

