iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 614,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,987 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 8.1% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $36,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Lpwm LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 196,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,639,000 after acquiring an additional 8,041 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,022,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,901,000 after purchasing an additional 204,471 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 25,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 8,729 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $591,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.68. 22,033,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.59.

