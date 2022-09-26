iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Twele Capital Management Inc.

Twele Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.3% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 17,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $173,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 140,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.9% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.68. The company had a trading volume of 22,033,620 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.59. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

