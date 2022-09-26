iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by South Shore Capital Advisors

South Shore Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. South Shore Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DBK Financial Counsel LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. TL Private Wealth grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 15,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $1.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.51. 16,120,013 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.59.

