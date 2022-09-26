iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,583 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lpwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 196,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,639,000 after acquiring an additional 8,041 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,022,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,901,000 after acquiring an additional 204,471 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 25,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 8,729 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $591,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $1.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.51. The company had a trading volume of 16,120,013 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.53 and its 200 day moving average is $62.59. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

