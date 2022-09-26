iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC lessened its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 245,220,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,045,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,645 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 64,735,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,701 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,364,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,321,000 after purchasing an additional 290,163 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,190,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106,951 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,233,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,103,000 after purchasing an additional 947,617 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.51. The company had a trading volume of 16,120,013 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.59.

