iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Acquired by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,497 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.95. 656,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,074,035. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $44.02 and a twelve month high of $64.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.59.

