iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $4.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $219.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,746,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,846. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.54. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $218.00 and a twelve month high of $292.05.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.