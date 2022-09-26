iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Position Lessened by Twele Capital Management Inc.

Twele Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $18,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,882,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,489,000 after acquiring an additional 226,404 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,141,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,944,000 after acquiring an additional 34,503 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,993,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,898,000 after acquiring an additional 753,260 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,350,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,494,000 after acquiring an additional 190,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,955,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,968,000 after acquiring an additional 43,958 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

IJH traded down $4.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $219.26. The stock had a trading volume of 246,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,605. The business has a 50-day moving average of $246.32 and a 200-day moving average of $247.54. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $218.00 and a one year high of $292.05.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

