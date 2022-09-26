iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp reduced its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697,829 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Lpwm LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 883.9% during the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 110,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,630,000 after buying an additional 99,262 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.6% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 109.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

AGG stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.21. 202,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,498,541. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.74. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.89 and a 1-year high of $115.50.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.