iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Stock Position Increased by Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,875.0% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MBB stock traded down $0.88 on Monday, reaching $91.48. 30,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,092,944. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $91.92 and a 12-month high of $108.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.23.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.197 per share. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

