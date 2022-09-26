iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 202,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,885 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 1.2% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $21,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000.

MUB traded down $0.81 on Monday, hitting $102.55. 12,826,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,850,181. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $102.55 and a 12-month high of $116.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.53 and a 200-day moving average of $107.07.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

