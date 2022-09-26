iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 1.7% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $11,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

IWD stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $139.03. The stock had a trading volume of 48,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,194,793. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.13. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $138.60 and a 1-year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

