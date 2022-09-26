iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $406,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 98,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of IWM traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $164.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,649,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,144,578. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.21. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.78 and a 1-year high of $244.46.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.