iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by WC Walker & Associates Inc.

WC Walker & Associates Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of IWM traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $168.33. 638,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,144,578. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.78 and a 1-year high of $244.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.98 and a 200-day moving average of $186.21.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

