iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $62.12

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $62.12 and last traded at $62.34, with a volume of 65597 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.62.
iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.97.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 193.9% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000.
About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF
iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
