iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 33,887 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 394,745 shares.The stock last traded at $123.56 and had previously closed at $123.94.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.18.

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IWY. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

