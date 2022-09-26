iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Holdings Trimmed by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital trimmed its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 198,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,765,000 after buying an additional 21,116 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 182,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,541,000 after buying an additional 66,150 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 171,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,802,000 after buying an additional 25,799 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5,787.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 157,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,340,000 after buying an additional 154,406 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,992,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX traded down $4.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $329.01. 31,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,343,901. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $400.82. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $326.70 and a 1-year high of $559.02.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

