iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Sold by Wealthpoint LLC

Wealthpoint LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Wealthpoint LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SOXX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5,787.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 157,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,340,000 after buying an additional 154,406 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 182,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,541,000 after purchasing an additional 66,150 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,992,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 549.1% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 45,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,399,000 after purchasing an additional 38,248 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,500,000.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $5.45 on Monday, reaching $328.31. 25,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,901. The company’s 50-day moving average is $385.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $400.82. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $326.70 and a 1-year high of $559.02.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.