iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $685,157,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 64.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,400,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,793,000 after buying an additional 7,610,709 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,148,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,325,000 after buying an additional 3,865,185 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 93.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,970,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,013,000 after buying an additional 3,373,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $227,759,000.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,254,396. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $57.62 and a 1 year high of $85.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.76.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

