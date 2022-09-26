iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $90.76

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $90.76 and last traded at $90.76, with a volume of 10172 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.87.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $386,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 117,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 40,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

