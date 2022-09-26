iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Bought by Sterling Investment Counsel LLC

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 41.8% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 99.3% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.62. 388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,815. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.39 and a 200-day moving average of $114.57. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $100.47 and a twelve month high of $144.69.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

