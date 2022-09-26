iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 1.0% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,693,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,486 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,489,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,575,246,000 after purchasing an additional 93,032 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,762,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,346,900,000 after acquiring an additional 165,889 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,813,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,058,718,000 after purchasing an additional 44,225 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,959,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $966,940,000 after purchasing an additional 118,361 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $1.49 on Monday, reaching $87.36. 268,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,702,760. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.91 and a 200 day moving average of $99.71. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $87.61 and a 52 week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

